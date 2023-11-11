Morgan Stanley Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $175.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.04.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $147.88 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average is $139.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.