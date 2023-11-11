Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $556.86

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 556.86 ($6.87) and traded as high as GBX 642 ($7.92). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 640 ($7.90), with a volume of 47,279 shares trading hands.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 556.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 630.28. The company has a market capitalization of £365.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,368.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,736.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
