MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of MRC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $882.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. MRC Global has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.90.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

