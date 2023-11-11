N-able (NABL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect N-able to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, analysts expect N-able to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. N-able has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.44.

In related news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $514,567.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,144 shares in the company, valued at $17,293,515.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other N-able news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $514,567.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,293,515.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $144,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,819.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 298.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in N-able by 63.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in N-able in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in N-able in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NABL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

