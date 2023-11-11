National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.78. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.98 per share.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.18 by C$0.10. goeasy had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of C$302.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.27 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$162.88.

goeasy Trading Down 3.0 %

TSE GSY opened at C$124.36 on Friday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$135.50. The company has a current ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$113.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$114.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

