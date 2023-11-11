National Bank Financial Comments on Bird Construction Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$596.97 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.18.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Bird Construction stock opened at C$11.75 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$6.72 and a 1-year high of C$12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$631.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.52.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

