National Bank Financial Comments on Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $3.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GWO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.22.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$40.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$29.58 and a 52 week high of C$41.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$5.94 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.08%.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.