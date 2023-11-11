National Bank Financial Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $15.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities set a C$220.00 target price on Intact Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC set a C$225.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$223.18.

Intact Financial Price Performance

IFC opened at C$206.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$197.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$198.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$182.01 and a 12-month high of C$208.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.62%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

