National Bank Financial Weighs in on 5N Plus Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

TSE:VNP opened at C$3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of C$291.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.50. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.37 and a 52 week high of C$3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.39.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

