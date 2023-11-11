National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of National CineMedia to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.43. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 110.0% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 481,996 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

