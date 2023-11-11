National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,132,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 791.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after buying an additional 401,787 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,771,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 41.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 784,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after buying an additional 230,038 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NSA stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.77.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

