Navigator (NVGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Navigator had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navigator Price Performance

NVGS stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Navigator has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Navigator’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Navigator during the first quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Navigator during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Navigator by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

See Also

