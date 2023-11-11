Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $6.38. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 979,443 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 294.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.41.

Insider Activity

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 20,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $107,329.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 811,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,965.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 927,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,401 in the last three months. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,462,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.55.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

