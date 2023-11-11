Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

NKTR stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.73% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,993.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 74,017 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 172,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.