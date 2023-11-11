Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. Neonode has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $14.75.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Neonode by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neonode by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

