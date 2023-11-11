Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Trading Down 5.8 %
NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. Neonode has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $14.75.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
