NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.