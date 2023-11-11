NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
NetScout Systems Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.75.
Insider Activity at NetScout Systems
In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NetScout Systems Company Profile
NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.
