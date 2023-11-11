Neuronetics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Neuronetics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Neuronetics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 47.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at about $902,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,129,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 159,439 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

