NEXGEL (NXGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Individual interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 117.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

NEXGEL Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NEXGEL stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. NEXGEL has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEXGEL

NEXGEL Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NEXGEL during the second quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NEXGEL by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NEXGEL during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.



NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

