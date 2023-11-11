NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 63,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,639,000 after purchasing an additional 47,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 72,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 102.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXRT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

NXRT stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.67%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.