Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.75. The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nextdoor shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1,512,467 shares.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.
Nextdoor Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $550.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.
Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.71 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nextdoor Company Profile
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.
