Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.75. The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nextdoor shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 1,512,467 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIND. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nextdoor by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nextdoor by 17.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nextdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $550.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.71 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

