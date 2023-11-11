NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Seaport Res Ptn

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.11. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.