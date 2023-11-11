NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,527 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $10,670,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 229.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 468,345 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth $10,574,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 27.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,861,000 after acquiring an additional 420,329 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

