NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Raised to “Outperform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFI. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of NFI Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.88.

NFI stock opened at C$13.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.20. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$7.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.48.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of C$952.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.3184545 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

