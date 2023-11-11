NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.36

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.36 and traded as low as $4.83. NL Industries shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 15,065 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NL. Barclays cut their target price on NL Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NL Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $236.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. NL Industries’s payout ratio is presently -84.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in NL Industries by 128.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NL Industries by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in NL Industries by 57.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

