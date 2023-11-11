Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 697.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Northeast Bank worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 1,678.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 288.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Northeast Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NBN stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.93.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

NBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Northeast Bank from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

