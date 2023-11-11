Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

