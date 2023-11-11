Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 180.6% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMM. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth $166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,440,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

