Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 180.6% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $6.22.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Trading Halts Explained
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Invest in Energy
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.