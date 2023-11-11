Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.05

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $9.18. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 309,103 shares traded.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $35,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $294,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 75,576 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

