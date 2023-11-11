Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.34

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as low as $6.16. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 902,110 shares traded.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

