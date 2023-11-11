Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA) Insider Neal Ransome Purchases 16,068 Shares

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) insider Neal Ransome purchased 16,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £10,765.56 ($13,289.17).

Octopus AIM VCT stock opened at GBX 60 ($0.74) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.73. The company has a market capitalization of £107.16 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.51. Octopus AIM VCT PLC has a one year low of GBX 59 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 79.50 ($0.98).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. Octopus AIM VCT’s payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

