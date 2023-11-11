Oncolytics Biotech Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.12).
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oncolytics Biotech
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.