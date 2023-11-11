Oncolytics Biotech Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.12).

TSE ONC opened at C$1.99 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of C$1.48 and a 1 year high of C$4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.80.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

