OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.07% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $138.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.03 million. On average, analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance
NYSE OCFT opened at $3.15 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.54.
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.
