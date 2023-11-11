OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.07% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $138.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.03 million. On average, analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance

NYSE OCFT opened at $3.15 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 530.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 117,942 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 321.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 96,964 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

