OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for OneSpan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OneSpan Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of OSPN stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $19.25.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 14.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpan
In other news, Director Marc Zenner bought 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $57,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,328.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 80.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 180.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
