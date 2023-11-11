OPAL Fuels (OPAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OPAL opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.62. OPAL Fuels has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. State Street Corp bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

