OPAL Fuels (OPAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts expect OPAL Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OPAL Fuels Stock Performance
NASDAQ OPAL opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.62. OPAL Fuels has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $10.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPAL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. State Street Corp bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OPAL Fuels
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.