Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the October 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Optimi Health Stock Performance

OPTHF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Optimi Health has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Optimi Health Company Profile

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

