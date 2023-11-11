Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the October 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Optimi Health Stock Performance
OPTHF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Optimi Health has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.
Optimi Health Company Profile
