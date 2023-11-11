OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $395.86

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.86 ($4.89) and traded as low as GBX 335.60 ($4.14). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 347.20 ($4.29), with a volume of 557,459 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.64) to GBX 720 ($8.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.64) to GBX 720 ($8.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 749.60 ($9.25).

Get OSB Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OSB

OSB Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 395.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.12 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider David Weymouth acquired 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £14,831.92 ($18,308.75). In related news, insider David Weymouth acquired 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £14,831.92 ($18,308.75). Also, insider Simon Walker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £78,750 ($97,210.22). Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About OSB Group

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.