Owlet (OWLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Owlet to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Owlet to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Owlet Trading Up 4.2 %

OWLT stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Owlet has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owlet

Owlet Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWLT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Owlet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Owlet by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

