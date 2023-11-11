Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.28.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
