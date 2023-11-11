Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Oxbridge Re

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

In other Oxbridge Re news, CEO Sanjay Madhu acquired 50,000 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares in the company, valued at $110,077. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Madhu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 180,418 shares of company stock worth $203,553. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

