Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 823 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 10.6% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16,638.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after buying an additional 15,500,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $186.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

