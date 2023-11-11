Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pan American Silver traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 616615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

PAAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,298.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 130,479 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 56.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.8% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

