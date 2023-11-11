Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARXF

Parex Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

About Parex Resources

Shares of PARXF stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60.

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.