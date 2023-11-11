Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $506.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $462.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

PH has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.71.

Shares of PH opened at $419.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

