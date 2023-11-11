Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $24.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s previous close.

PYCR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 188,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

