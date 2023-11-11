Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.96. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $68,198.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,245,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,952,507.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $97,727.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,299,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,668,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $68,198.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,245,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,952,507.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 741,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 219,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

