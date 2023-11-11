PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.10

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $7.64. PCM Fund shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 24,198 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.
PCM Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
