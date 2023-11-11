PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.10

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $7.64. PCM Fund shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 24,198 shares changing hands.

PCM Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

PCM Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCM Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

