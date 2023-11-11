PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get PCTEL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCTI

PCTEL Stock Performance

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.36. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PCTEL by 60,315.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.