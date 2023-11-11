Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $45.19 on Friday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.22 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,949 shares of company stock worth $139,767. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

