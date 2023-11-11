Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $42,093,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,603,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.6 %

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.03. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

