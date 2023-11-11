Peraso (PRSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Peraso had a negative return on equity of 89.44% and a negative net margin of 176.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. On average, analysts expect Peraso to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRSO stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Peraso has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Peraso by 811.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peraso by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peraso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Peraso from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

