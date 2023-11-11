Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.61

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.61 and traded as low as $25.30. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares traded.

Peritus High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $94.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

Get Peritus High Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peritus High Yield ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $964,000.

Peritus High Yield ETF Company Profile

The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.